WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Justin Rose trails US Open leader Gary Woodland by one shot heading into Sunday's final round. The Englishman birdied the 18th hole on Saturday to post a three-under round of 68.

Argentina lost 2-0 to Colombia in their opening game of the Copa America. Substitutes Roger Martinez and Duvan Zapata netted in the final 19 minutes to seal Colombia's first win over Argentina in 12 years.

Manchester United are interested in signing Issa Diop and willing to pay £45m plus a player for the West Ham defender, Sky Sports News understands.

In boxing, Tyson Fury returned to winning ways in spectacular fashion as he put on a punch-perfect display to stop Tom Schwarz in the second round in Las Vegas.

Elsewhere Josh Warrington defeated Kid Galahad via a split decision to successfully defend his IBF world featherweight title for a second time.

And Toulouse are Top 14 champions for the first time since 2012. They beat Clermont Auvergne 24-18 at Stade de France to clinch a record 20th French championship.