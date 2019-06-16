WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:24 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 89 runs in a rain-affected match at Old Trafford in the Cricket World Cup. India's Rohit Sharma was the top scorer with a knock of 140 off just 113 balls.

Maurizio Sarri has left Chelsea to take over as manager of Serie A champions Juventus on a three-year deal.

Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard is the favourite to replace Sarri. Chelsea are expected to approach Lampard's current club Derby, who have been trying to offer him a new deal.

Paul Pogba has admitted he could leave Manchester United this summer. The World Cup winner has told reporters in Tokyo it could be time for him to undertake a new challenge elsewhere.

Defending champions USA are through to the last 16 in the Women's World Cup after a 3-0 win over Chile. Carli Lloyd scored twice, becoming the first player to score in six straight World Cup games.

British number one Johanna Konta believes she has what it takes to win a Grand Slam. She became the first British woman since Jo Durie in 1983 to compete in the French Open semi-finals earlier this month but was beaten by Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova.