Arsenal transfer rumours

The latest on the players Arsenal have been linked with this summer - and who might leave the club. Follow the Transfer Centre blog to see if rumour becomes reality before the 2019 summer deadline.

CONFIRMED: Nicolas Pepe - The 24-year-old has joined for £72m.

CONFIRMED: Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal have confirmed the signing of the 18-year-old Brazilian.

CONFIRMED: Dani Ceballos - Arsenal have signed the midfielder on loan from Real Madrid.

CONFIRMED: William Saliba - Arsenal have completed the signing of the centre-back from Saint-Etienne on a long-term contract. He has been loaned back to the French club for the 2019/20 season.

David Luiz - Chelsea defender David Luiz is set to join Arsenal before the transfer window deadline (Sky Sports News); Luiz 'hopes to force through a dramatic move to Arsenal today' - (The Times, August 8).

Kieran Tierney - Arsenal have agreed a fee with Celtic over the transfer of Kieran Tierney (Sky Sports News, August 8).

Daniele Rugani - Arsenal have reportedly beaten Wolves and agreed personal terms with Juventus defender Rugani (The Sun, August 7)

Dayot Upamecano - Arsenal may turn their attention to 20-year-old French defender Upamecano as an alternative to Juventus defender Daniele Rugani - but are put off by RB Leipzig's £50m valuation (Daily Mirror, August 6).

Philippe Coutinho - Unai Emery says that a proposed loan move taking Coutinho from Barcelona to Arsenal has not been discussed. "We've never talked about Coutinho. He's a splendid player, but we haven't talked about Coutinho at any time." Emery told SER after Arsenal's 2-1 friendly defeat to Barcelona on Sunday.

Coutinho has no desire to leave Barcelona and join Arsenal on loan (Mundo Deportivo, Aug 5). Barcelona have reportedly offered Premier League clubs the chance to sign Coutinho for a £27m loan fee (Mail, Aug 4). Arsenal have launched an unlikely bid to try and sign the Brazilian on loan from Barcelona (Sun, Aug 3)

Wilfried Zaha - Everton want to sign the forward and will hold talks over a deal this week. Zaha's preference remains a move to Arsenal, but Crystal Palace are refusing to sell Zaha to the Gunners unless their £80m valuation is met (July 24); Arsenal have not given up on signing the Palace forward and one source has told SSN they will make another bid this week (July 22); The Ivory Coast international has not been involved in Palace's launch of next season's away kit (Daily Express, July 12).

Everton Soares - Arsenal are closing in on the £36m signing of the Brazilian as an alternative to Zaha (Star, July 20); The Brazil star has fuelled rumours he could join Arsenal this transfer window after dropping two transfer hints on social media (Mirror, July 19); Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign the Brazil forward in a £36m transfer from Gremio (The Sun, July 17).

Nicolo Zaniolo - The Gunners will rival Spurs and Juventus for the 20-year-old Italy international who plays for Roma (Calciomercato, July 14).

Ruben Dias - Arsenal have reignited their interest in the Benfica defender (Daily Mail, July 13).

Ryan Fraser - Bournemouth are prepared to let the Scotland international leave for free at the end of next season instead of selling him summer (Daily Express, July 12); Arsenal are interested in Fraser, 25, as an alternative to Zaha (Sunday Mirror, July 7). Bournemouth have put a £25m price tag on the winger (Daily Mail, June 20); Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake insists a new contract offer remains on the table for the Scotland forward (Sky Sports News, June 15).

Mario Lemina - The midfielder has given Arsenal hope of signing him this summer by stating he does not want to play for Southampton next season (France Football, July 11).

Lucas Vazquez - Arsenal have made a £27m offer for the Real winger (Sport, July 2); Unai Emery wants to bring the forward to the Emirates this summer (Don Balon, June 20).

Jarrod Bowen - Arsenal are preparing a move for Hull's £12m-rated forward (The Sun, July 2).

Keita Balde - Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring the Monaco winger, with the Senegal international keen on a move to the Premier League (Sky Sports News, June 29).

The latest on those who could leave Arsenal this summer...

CONFIRMED: Aaron Ramsey, Danny Welbeck, Petr Cech and Stephan Lichtsteiner have already confirmed their departures.

CONFIRMED: Krystian Bielik - Arsenal have sold the defender to Derby for a projected £10m.

CONFIRMED: Laurent Koscielny has signed for Ligue 1 side Bordeaux from Arsenal.

Shkodran Mustafi - The defender 'could leave Arsenal today' (Sky Sports News, August 8).

Alex Iwobi - Arsenal have rejected a £30m bid from Everton for midfielder (Sky Sports News, August 7)

Carl Jenkinson - Talks are underway for Jenkinson to sign for Nottingham Forest (The Guardian, August 6); Palace have reignited their interest in Arsenal's full back to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka - and could land him for just £5m (Sun, July 20). West Brom are in talks with Arsenal over a deal to sign the defender, Sky Sports News understands (Sky Sports News, June 20).

Eddie Nketiah - Nketiah's short-term future at Arsenal is in doubt, with confidence growing at Bristol City that they will secure the youngster on loan (Football.London, August 5); Swansea are also interested (Wales Online, August 5).

Alex Iwobi - The Arsenal forward has admitted he may look to leave the club if they sign WZaha from Crystal Palace (July 21).

Lucas Torreira - AC Milan are preparing a bid in the region of £4.5m to sign the Arsenal midfielder on a two-season long loan with a view to make it permanent for around £25m Sky in Italy understand (June 27); Meanwhile Torreira insists he is happy at Arsenal and has heard nothing of the supposed transfer interest from Milan (Daily Mirror, June 27): Torreira wants to leave the Gunners this summer and join Milan. The Rossoneri want to take the Uruguayan on a two-year loan with an option to buy (Sky Italia, June 26).

David Ospina - The goalkeeper is reportedly leaving to join Napoli for £3.5m (The Sun, June 17).

Granit Xhaka - Atletico Madrid will launch a move for Arsenal midfielder if they are unable to strike a deal with Madrid for Marcos Llorente (AS and The Sun, June 19).

Mesut Ozil - Mesut Ozil could be about to make a sensational move to DC United to replace Wayne Rooney (The Sun, July 7). The German has no desire to leave Arsenal this summer despite not being guaranteed first-team football under Emery. Fenerbahce are interested in the 30-year-old, but is not keen on a move to Turkey (Bild, July 17).

Calum Chambers - The Gunners are also expected to entertain offers for the defender, following an impressive loan spell at Fulham and the defender could be of interest to some Premier League clubs (Football.London, June 8).

Shkodran Mustafi - The German defender has reportedly been made available for transfer with Milan believed to be interested (Football.London, June 7).

Sead Kolasinac - The left back is reported to be of interest to Barcelona as a back-up player (The Sun and Daily Express, June 5).

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang - Manchester United have made a £62m bid for the Arsenal striker (Sun, July 19).

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette - Arsenal will offer the duo over £200k-a-week each over fears their in-demand strikers might leave. (The Sun, June 15).

Jordi Osei-Tutu - Celtic are tracking the Arsenal youngster with a view to loaning the full back next season (Scottish Sun, June 9).

Reiss Nelson - The England U21 winger insists breaking into the Arsenal team is his "main goal" after a season on loan at Hoffenheim (Sky Sports News, June 15).

Hector Bellerin - The Arsenal right back is wanted by Atletico, with the Gunners being offered former Sevilla player Vitolo as a sweetener (Mirror, June 22).

Nacho Monreal - The defender signed a new one-year deal at Arsenal with the option of extending for a further year into the 2020-21 season (The Sun, July 5).