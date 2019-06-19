Championship, League One, League Two fixtures 2019/20: Timing, key dates, how to follow

The fixtures for 2019/20 are out and fans of Sky Bet EFL clubs can finally start planning for the new season on Thursday.

Championship, League One and League Two clubs will discover their opening fixtures, Christmas schedule, derby dates and run-ins on Thursday morning and, as with the Premier League announcement, you can follow it all with Sky Sports.

Here's all you need to know, as well as the key dates for the new campaign...

When are the fixtures released?

All 72 EFL clubs will find out their 2019/20 fixtures at 9am on Thursday June 20.

Luton were promoted to the Championship as League One champions

How can I follow the announcement?

Whether you are on the move or watching at home, Sky Sports is the place for all the news and reaction.

You will find all the new EFL fixtures - including club-by-club schedules for Championship clubs - on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app from 9am.

Our live blog will bring you the key dates, as well as analysis and social media, as the clock strikes 9am, while a special fixtures show on Sky Sports News will serve up reaction from studio guests and clubs up and down the country.

Marcelo Bielsa will be in the Leeds hotseat again this season after last term's play-off disappointment

Key dates in the 2019/20 season

The new 2019/20 Sky Bet EFL season kicks off over the weekend of August 2-4.

The Carabao Cup starts the following week, before concluding at Wembley on Sunday March 1, while the EFL Trophy begins week commencing September 2 and reaches its climax on Sunday April 5.

The season-ending Sky Bet EFL play-offs will once again be staged at Wembley, this time across two weekends in May due to the national stadium's Euro 2020 commitments.

The League Two Final will take place on Saturday May 16, before League One and the Championship take centre stage the following bank holiday weekend on Sunday May 24 and Monday May 25 respectively.

Portsmouth won the Checkatrade Trophy on penalties following a dramatic final against Sunderland

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

The Sky Bet Championship transfer window will close at the same time as the Premier League - 5pm on August 8 - following an approved vote to match their cut-off date for transfers.

However, in a new change for the 2019/20 campaign, League One and League Two clubs will have until 5pm on Monday September 2 to do business (due to August 31 falling on a Saturday).

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog. There's also the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports App.

