WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:37 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

England U21s conceded two late goals to lose their opening match of the European U21 Championship against France.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez, who has got less than two weeks left on his contract, is considering a £12m-a-year offer to manage in the Chinese Super League.

Birmingham have sacked Garry Monk following a dispute over the transfer policy of the Sky Bet Championship club, with assistant Pep Clotet placed in caretaker charge.

Gareth Bale will not leave Real Madrid on loan this summer, his agent Jonathan Barnett revealed to Sky Sports News, with a move to Manchester United "very unlikely".

Eoin Morgan hit an ODI-record 17 sixes in his innings of 148 as he helped England thrash Afghanistan by 150 runs at Old Trafford.

Geraint Thomas should be fit to defend his Tour de France title next month after crashing in the Tour de Suisse. He suffered cuts to his shoulder and right eye.