WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

England make it three wins out of three to top Group D at the Women's World Cup after a 2-0 win over 2015 finalists Japan. There was heartbreak for Scotland who went out after late VAR controversy in a 3-3 draw with Argentina.

A 64-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act following the death of Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala.

Juan Mata will remain at Manchester United next season after signing a new deal at Old Trafford, while Kyle Walker has extended his stay at Manchester City until 2024.

Kane Williamson helps New Zealand to go top of the Cricket World Cup table after his century helped to see off South Africa with just four balls to spare.