WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:33 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Andy Murray's made a winning return to tennis in the men's doubles at Queen's Club - and confirmed he'll play in the men's doubles at Wimbledon as well.

Sky Sports News understands Chelsea are set to announce Petr Cech's return to the club in a technical role.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are expected to return with an improved bid for Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan Bissaka.

Australia hit their highest ever Cricket World Cup score as they beat Bangladesh by 48 runs - with David Warner hitting 166 off 147 balls.

Stradivarius has won the Ascot Gold Cup for the second year in a row - giving Frankie Dettori one of four winners on Thursday.

And Ferrari's request to have Sebastian Vettel's Canadian Grand Prix penalty reviewed will be heard on Friday.