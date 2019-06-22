WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:15 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Comeback king Andy Murray and marathon man Feliciano Lopez made it through to the Queen's Club doubles final on Saturday.

Carlos Brathwaite's stunning century came in vain as West Indies fell to an agonising five-run defeat to New Zealand at Old Trafford.

Mohammed Shami took a match-winning hat-trick as India avoided an almighty World Cup upset against Afghanistan.

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has opted to join Juventus this summer, according to Sky in Italy.

Didier Drogba has appeared to confirm Frank Lampard is "in talks" with Chelsea to become their new manager in an Instagram live video.

Lewis Hamilton claimed pole position over Valtteri Bottas for the French GP, as Sebastian Vettel struggled and McLaren starred.