WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Derby have granted Chelsea permission to speak to Frank Lampard about their vacant manager's job. Sky Sports News understands Chelsea are prepared to pay £4m in compensation.

Romelu Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello was in Milan on Tuesday for talks with Inter. Pastorello was in Italy to discuss other clients but the future of the Manchester United striker is also on the agenda.

Andre Gomes has completed his £22m move to Everton from Barcelona, signing a five-year deal until June 2024. Meanwhile, Liverpool are battling to sign teenage Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle.

England captain Steph Houghton is a doubt for the Women's World Cup quarter final against Norway on Thursday. She's missed training after suffering an ankle injury against Cameroon.

England fell to a 64-run defeat against Australia in their Cricket World Cup clash at Lord's, putting their chances of reaching the semi-finals in danger. Ben Stokes was the only batsman to make a half century for England as they were bowled out for 221. They face India next on Sunday.

Andy Murray suffered an early exit at Eastbourne alongside doubles partner Marcelo Melo. They lost 6-2 6-4 to top seeds Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal. In the singles, Britain's Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Johanna Konta all progressed.

Joseph Parker expects Andy Ruiz Junior to seek redemption in a rematch if he inflicts a second defeat on Anthony Joshua. Parker remains the only man to defeat Ruiz.