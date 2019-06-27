WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:41 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Wayne Rooney backs Manchester United's move for Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka after the clubs agreed a £50m fee.

Could it be one in and one out at Old Trafford? Inter Milan are preparing to make an official offer to United for striker Romelu Lukaku, according to Sky in Italy.

Our colleagues in Italy are also reporting that Juventus have agreed personal terms with Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Meanwhile, England Women take on Norway in their World Cup quarter-final tonight and India can confirm their place in the Cricket Wold Cup semi-finals with a win against the West Indies.