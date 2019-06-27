WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:45 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

England are through to the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup after they beat Norway 3-0. Jill Scott, Ellen White and Lucy Bronze scored for England. They'll face France or the USA in the last four.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has completed his medical and a formal announcement on his transfer to Manchester United is expected on Friday, Sky Sports News understands. United and Crystal Palace have agreed a deal that could be worth up to £50m.

Neymar wants to return to Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain, according to the Spanish club's vice-president Jordi Cardoner. Neymar left La Liga for PSG in 2017 for a world-record fee of £200m.

Neil Lennon says Arsenal have not made a second bid for Kieran Tierney and that their first offer was "not anywhere near" Celtic's asking price. Celtic recently rejected a £15m bid from Arsenal for the Scotland international.

Holders Germany are into the final of the U21 European Championships after beating Romania 4-2 in Bologna. They will face Spain on Sunday after they beat France in the other semi-final.

India beat West Indies by 125 runs at Old Trafford to qualify for the Cricket World Cup semi-finals. Captain Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni both made half-centuries for India. They play England next on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton believes he is close to hitting his peak as a Formula 1 driver but says he is still striving to improve. Hamilton's victory at the French GP was his sixth of the season.