WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Wilfried Zaha wants to leave Crystal Palace - in search of European football - and Arsenal are expected to make an offer for the forward, Sky Sports News understands.

Chelsea have rejected Bayern Munich's fourth bid - believed to be £22.5m - for Callum Hudson-Odoi, with the winger's contract due to expire next summer.

England will face USA in the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup after the Americans beat hosts France in Paris, a result which also means Team GB qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's football tournament.

Danny Cipriani has been named in England's rugby set-up for the first time since his arrest for assault last year.

England's cricketers were given a boost as Sri Lanka missed the chance to move level on points after a nine-wicket defeat to South Africa.

And it was an eventful second practice session at the Austrian Grand Prix as Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas both crashed out.