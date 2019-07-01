WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:37 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Arsenal have submitted a £40m bid for Wilfried Zaha, but Crystal Palace value the winger at a much higher price.

Frank Lampard moves closer to a return to Chelsea after Derby excuse their manager from pre-season.

Rafa Benitez has joined a club outside the Premier League - just hours after his contract with Newcastle expired.

Marcus Rashford has committed his long-term future to Manchester United by signing a new contract.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic has made a strong start to Wimbledon but there was a huge shock in the women's side of the draw.