WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

England's cricketers are through to the World Cup semi-finals - after beating New Zealand.

In football, the Netherlands will meet the USA in the final of the Women's World Cup on Sunday, after they beat Sweden in extra time. It means England will play Sweden in Saturday's third-place play-off.

Frank Lampard arrived at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening ahead of his expected announcement as the new Chelsea manager.

Manchester City have activated Rodri's £62.5m release clause at Atletico Madrid - and have re-signed another former player.

Bad news for two British hopes at Wimbledon - but 15-year-old American Cori Gauff continues her surge.