WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola says they "are in the process" of facilitating a move away from Manchester United, confirming that the Frenchman wants to leave Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, United are understood to be preparing a bid for Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff.

Sky Sports News understands Marko Arnautovic has passed his medical with Shanghai SIPG ahead of a £22m move from West Ham. He handed in a transfer request last week, six months after signing a new deal.

The Wimbledon fairytale continues for Cori Gauff. The 15-year-old American is through to the fourth round after saving two match points against Polona Hertz-zog.

Elsewhere, defending men's champion Novak Djokovic overcame Hubert Hurkacz in four sets to reach the fourth round, while Andy Murray and Serena Williams' mixed doubles match was postponed until Saturday.

Eddie Pepperell is one shot off the lead at the Irish Open after a second-round 67. South Africa's Zander Lombard leads on nine under par.