WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

England had another goal ruled out by VAR as they lost 2-1 to Sweden in their third place play-off at the Women's World Cup.

Lionel Messi was red-carded as Argentina beat Chile 2-1 in a fiery Copa America third place play-off.

England will face Australia in Thursday's Cricket World Cup semi-final after the Aussies lost by 10 runs to South Africa in their final group game.

Johanna Konta got the better of American Sloane Stephens to set up a last-16 meeting with Petra Kvitova at Wimbledon. However, Dan Evans is out after losing to Joao Sousa in a five-set thriller.

The dream team of Andy Murray and Serena Williams made a winning start to their mixed doubles campaign. Murray, who is limited to playing doubles as he returns from surgery, lost in the men's doubles alongside Pierre-Hugues Herbert earlier on Saturday.

And England's Robert Rock came agonisingly close to recording an astonishing 59 as he surged into the lead in the third round of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.