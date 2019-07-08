WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:47 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Brazil survived Gabriel Jesus' second-half red card to end their 12-year wait for a trophy with a 3-1 victory over Peru in the Copa America final.

The United States have won the Women's World Cup for a record fourth time after beating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday. Could the USA men's team follow in their footsteps by winning the Gold Cup against Mexico?

West Ham have completed the sale of Marko Arnautovic to Shanghai SIPG for £22.4m and are already closing in on a replacement.

England fell to a 194-run loss against Australia in the third ODI of the Women's Ashes series at Canterbury.

And a 20-year-old American golfer won the 3M Open to become the youngest winner on the PGA Tour since Jordan Spieth in 2013.