WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

England will play New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup final - if they beat Australia on Thursday. That's after India were knocked out in the semi-finals.

Roger Federer will meet Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon for the first time since their 2008 final - after the pair reached the semi-finals of this year's tournament.

The dream is over for the blockbuster mixed doubles partners Andy Murray and Serena Williams, though.

In football there is a further twist in Wilfried Zaha's proposed move to Arsenal, and Frank Lampard was denied a winning start to life as Chelsea manager.

And - after long uncertainty - the British Grand Prix will be staying at Silverstone.