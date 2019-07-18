Papers: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants deal done for Bruno Fernandes to join Man Utd

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is putting "pressure" on Old Trafford chiefs to wrap up a deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba's summer transfer saga is far from over and Mino Raiola insists a move to Real Madrid remains a possibility.

Frank Lampard will have the final say on whether Willian gets a new contract at Chelsea.

Neymar could be in line for a transfer to Juventus to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo, as the Brazilian pushes for a move away from PSG.

DAILY STAR

Brendan Rodgers has told Manchester United he will slam the door on any cut-price attempt to snatch Harry Maguire from Leicester.

Arsenal are set to pay Dani Ceballos' entire salary while he spends the season on loan from Real Madrid.

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips has begun talks over a new contract, putting a potential move to Aston Villa in jeopardy.

DAILY MAIL

American tycoon Todd Boehly has set his sights on acquiring a Premier League club based in London, with Chelsea and Tottenham his preferred targets.

Rob Holding is on course to hand Arsenal a huge boost by returning to action during pre-season.

Fernando Llorente is assessing an offer to return to Serie A with Fiorentina after his contract expired with Tottenham.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are on the verge of signing Lyon wonderkid Florent Da Silva.

THE SUN

Manchester United ace Eric Bailly is being eyed by AC Milan after being put off by Liverpool's £18m transfer valuation of Dejan Lovren.

Alan Shearer has revealed he advised Steve Bruce not to take the manager's job at Newcastle.

Laurent Koscielny faces showdown talks and being docked pay after he refused to go on Arsenal's pre-season USA tour.

DAILY RECORD

Neil Lennon has admitted Ecuador youth international Jose Cifuentes is on Celtic's radar but insists there has been no concrete move.

SCOTTISH SUN

Full-back Danny Simpson will join Celtic on trial next week after his Leicester City exit.

Celtic have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Israel defender Hatem Abd Elhamed.

Reece McAlear is set to leave Motherwell with Norwich close to agreeing a transfer fee.