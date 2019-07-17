Papers: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants deal done for Bruno Fernandes to join Man Utd

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is putting "pressure" on Old Trafford chiefs to wrap up a deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba's summer transfer saga is far from over and Mino Raiola insists a move to Real Madrid remains a possibility.

Frank Lampard will have the final say on whether Willian gets a new contract at Chelsea.

Brendan Rodgers has told Manchester United he will slam the door on any cut-price attempt to snatch Harry Maguire from Leicester.

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips has begun talks over a new contract, putting a potential move to Aston Villa in jeopardy.

American tycoon Todd Boehly has set his sights on acquiring a Premier League club based in London, with Chelsea and Tottenham his preferred targets.

Rob Holding is on course to hand Arsenal a huge boost by returning to action during pre-season.

Manchester United are on the verge of signing Lyon wonderkid Florent Da Silva.

Alan Shearer has revealed he advised Steve Bruce not to take the manager's job at Newcastle.

Laurent Koscielny faces showdown talks and being docked pay after he refused to go on Arsenal's pre-season USA tour.