WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Eoin Morgan says England need to win the Cricket World Cup to make their "incredible" journey since the 2015 tournament worthwhile.

Novak Djokovic has warned Roger Federer that he is coming for his records ahead of their Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Arsenal have made an improved offer in the region of £25m for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, Sky Sports News understands.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he is unsure if Romelu Lukaku will leave Manchester United this summer but reiterated the club are yet to receive a formal bid for him.

Valtteri Bottas says his British GP pole feels "special" as he knows how difficult it is to beat home favourite Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone.

England displayed their strength in depth to beat Scotland 70-34 and join Australia and New Zealand in registering day two victories at the Vitality Netball World Cup.