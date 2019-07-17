WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:24 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he still hopes to build his Manchester United team around Paul Pogba - despite the France midfielder admitting he wants a "new challenge".

Manchester United target Harry Maguire played in Leicester's pre-season win over Scunthorpe.

Matthijs De Ligt has arrived in Italy for a medical ahead of a move to Juventus. The 19-year-old Dutch defender will leave Ajax in a deal worth £67.5m.

Joey Barton has been charged with actual bodily harm after an incident at Fleetwood's match at Barnsley in April.

Billy Vunipola says he wants to focus on England's World Cup preparations and not his comments after voicing his opinions on social media in support of Australia full-back Israel Folau.

Tiger Woods says he has trimmed his schedule in order to prolong his career as he prepares to tee off at The Open on Thursday.