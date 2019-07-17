WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:27 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Kieran Trippier has completed a move to Atletico Madrid on a three-year deal from Tottenham - but there is another Spurs full-back who could also be on the move.

Newcastle are on the verge of making their first signing since appointing Steve Bruce as head coach.

Celtic are through to the second stage of Champions League qualifiers after beating FK Sarajevo over two legs.

Dillian Whyte has been given even more motivation to earn victory against Oscar Rivas in their heavyweight bout on Saturday night.

Rory McIlroy has played down the pressure on his shoulders to perform on home soil ahead of The Open at Royal Portrush.

England have all-but booked their place in the Netball World Cup semi-finals after they beat Trinidad and Tobago to maintain their perfect record so far in the tournament.