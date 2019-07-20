WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:17 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Shane Lowry has insisted there's still "a long way to go" as he shares The Open halfway lead with J.B. Holmes at Royal Portrush.

Liverpool were beaten 3-2 by Borussia Dortmund in the first match of their tour of the US.

Dillian Whyte will face Oscar Rivas on Saturday night after the pair went nose to nose before being pulled apart at the weigh-in yesterday.

England will play New Zealand in the Netball World Cup semi-finals for a place in Sunday's final.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored an incredible hat-trick as LA Galaxy beat Los Angeles FC 3-2 in the LA derby.