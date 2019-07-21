WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:23 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Shane Lowry scored one of the most popular Open victories in the 148 editions of the Championship after defying the elements to claim a handsome six-shot victory amid jubilant scenes at Royal Portrush.

Gareth Bale's agent has branded Zinedine Zidane a "disgrace" after the Real Madrid manager said the forward was very close to leaving the club.

David de Gea is set to sign a new deal at Manchester United which will make him the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world.

New Zealand claimed their fifth Netball World Cup title and first since 2003 by stunning 11-time champions Australia to claim the gold medal in Liverpool on Sunday.

Australia have retained the Women's Ashes after securing a draw against England in the only Test of the multi-format series in Taunton.