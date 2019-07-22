WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:21 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Cristiano Ronaldo will not face prosecution over allegations of sexual assault in Las Vegas 10 years ago, lawyers say.

Gareth Bale needs wages on par with the world's top players to leave Real Madrid, a source close to the Welshman has told Sky Sports News.

Ademola Lookman is set to join RB Leipzig for a projected £22.5m, with the German club also having completed the loan signing of Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu.

Luke Campbell believes it is the perfect time in his career to take on Vasyl Lomachenko and has vowed to rise to the occasion when he faces the unified lightweight world champion.

Danny Cipriani was a surprise omission from England's 38-man squad for their Rugby World Cup training camp in Italy.