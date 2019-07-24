WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:23 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Jurgen Klopp has rubbished any talk of Liverpool making a move for Gareth Bale and described the Real Madrid forward as "outstandingly expensive".

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne will be out for around six months after suffering a cruciate ligament injury on their pre-season tour.

Celtic will take a five-goal lead into the second leg of their Champions League second qualifying round tie. Ryan Christie scored twice as they beat Estonian side Kalju 5-0 at Celtic Park.

Ireland have a 122-run lead going into day two of their four-day Test against England after bowling out their hosts for just 85 on the opening morning at Lord's.

And Team Ineos road captain Luke Rowe and Jumbo-Visma's Tony Martin have been expelled from the Tour de France after clashing on stage 17.