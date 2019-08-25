Papers: Paris Saint-Germain to bid for Wilfried Zaha with Neymar set to leave

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Sunday's national newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Paris Saint-Germain are planning a shock £100m move for Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha as a replacement for Neymar.

Arsenal and Tottenham were both unsuccessful in attempts to sign Rennes starlet Eduardo Camavinga this summer.

Manchester United will make a bid for Leicester playmaker James Maddison in January.

FIFA are exploring the possibility of removing linesmen, and replacing them with robots.

Galatasaray are set to make one last-ditch attempt to persuade Mohamed Elneny to quit Arsenal.

Virgil van Dijk is set to sign a new contract at Liverpool that will see him double his salary.

Doubts remain over Mesut Ozil's future at the Emirates Stadium, with the midfielder not selected in Arsenal's defeat to Liverpool.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez will find out on Monday if his proposed season-long loan move to Inter Milan is going ahead, with both clubs keen to finalise a deal.

Christian Eriksen will be allowed to leave Tottenham if their asking price for the midfielder is met.

Barcelona and Real Madrid were told by PSG to submit their final offers for Neymar before midday on August 30.

Arsenal left-back Nacho Monreal is close to joining La Liga side Real Sociedad.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Bury fans have been granted more hope their club can be saved, with Norman Smurthwaite planning a new bid.

Free agent Danny Simpson is being offered a shock way back into football by French club Amiens.

Norwich will launch a bid for England goalkeeper Jack Butland - if Stoke's asking price drops in January.

Tottenham are growing increasingly confident that Toby Alderweireld will sign a new contract extension at the club.

Chelsea are eager to beat Liverpool to sign Exeter City starlet Ben Chrisene, despite their transfer ban.

Southampton are interested in signing QPR attacker Eberechi Eze.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Fiorentina have made an offer to take Liverpool's Bobby Duncan on loan until the end of the season.

Watford are considering Javi Gracia's future after the Hornets' third defeat of the Premier League season against West Ham.

Christian Coleman will have a hearing on September 4 to determine if he is cleared to run at the World Championships after allegedly missing three doping tests.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and other Premier League stars have been told to sue social media platforms if they want to curb racist abuse online.