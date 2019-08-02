WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:31 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

England will be aiming to outscore Australia on day two of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston after Steve Smith hit a century to help Australia fight back after being reduced to 122-8.

New Arsenal signing Nicolas Pepe says he felt emotional after signing for a club-record fee of £72m from. The Ivory Coast international has signed a five-year contract at the Emirates.

Wolves will face Armenian club FC Pyunik after they cruised through their Europa League second qualifying round after beating Northern Irish side Crusaders 6-1 on aggregate.

Rangers will play Danish side Midtjylland after beating Progres Niederkorn 2-0 on aggregate. Aberdeen thrashed Georgian side Chikhura Sachkhere to progress 6-1 on aggregate.

Lewis Hamilton is relishing an F1 title battle with Red Bull's Max Verstappen after the Dutchman's victory at the German Grand Prix.