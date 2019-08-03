WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:16 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given an update on when he hopes Manchester United will make their next signing.

Fulham have said they will take the strongest action possible after full-back Cyrus Christie claimed his sister was hit and racially abused by fans during the club's defeat at Barnsley.

Leicester have identified two possible replacements for Harry Maguire, should he leave the club this summer.

Steve Smith is proving England's nemesis once again as day three of the first Ashes Test was brought to an end because of bad light.

Max Verstappen outpaced Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton to claim his first pole after 93 attempts in Hungarian GP qualifying.