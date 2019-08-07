WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:47 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

There is a huge deal in the pipeline with Real Madrid in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over the signing of Neymar.

Manchester City have signed Portuguese international Joao Cancelo from Juventus in a cash-plus-player deal that makes him the most expensive full-back in history.

With the transfer window shutting for Premier League clubs on Thursday at 5pm, Manchester United look set to lose striker Romelu Lukaku to an Italian club.

Arsenal are closing in on two defensive deals while their north London rivals Tottenham agree a fee for a long-term midfield target.

And Everton secure the signing of a French World Cup-winning full-back on a season-long loan.