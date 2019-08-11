WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:15 Un-named Video Un-named Video

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

The first weekend of the Premier League season finished with a real blockbuster as Manchester United welcomed Chelsea for Frank Lampard's first Premier League game in charge.

Arsenal also got their campaign underway - and they faced a potentially tricky game at Newcastle.

Billy Vunipola was in action for England against Wales at Twickenham

In Scotland, one of the Premier League's most prolific strikers was in fine form as Rangers took on Hibernian at Ibrox.

The countdown to the Rugby World Cup is very much on - and England took on old rivals Wales at Twickenham.

And a roller coaster 2019 continued for Serena Williams as she took on Bianca Andreescu in Canada.