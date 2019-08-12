WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:20 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Paul Pogba says a "big question mark" remains over his Manchester United future despite starring in in a 4-0 thrashing of Chelsea on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Eddie Jones is set to name his final 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup, which begins in Japan next month.

Australia bowler Pat Cummins says James Anderson's injury-enforced absence will be a "massive loss" for England during the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

Patrick Reed ended a 16-month winless streak to win the opening FedExCup Playoffs event at the Northern Trust in New Jersey.

Rafael Nadal retained his Rogers Cup title with a dominant victory over Daniil Medvedev in Montreal.