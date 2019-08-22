WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:37 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Jofra Archer took six wickets on the first day of the third Ashes Test at Headingley. Australia were bowled out for 179 runs at close of play.

Wolves won 3-2 away from home against Torino in the Europa League play-off first leg. Also in the Europa League, Celtic beat Swedish side AIK 2-0 at home, while Rangers drew 0-0 at Legia Warsaw.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed a new four-year contract at Liverpool, taking him through until June 2023.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba may be invited to submit evidence to a parliamentary inquiry into social media.

England head coach Eddie Jones has recalled centre Manu Tuilagi and flanker Sam Underhill for Saturday's clash with Ireland, while skipper Owen Farrell starts at inside-centre.

Serena Williams will face Maria Sharapova in a blockbuster US Open first-round contest.