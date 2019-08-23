WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:19 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Australia have moved into a commanding position in the third Ashes Test after a disastrous batting display from England at Headingley.

Aston Villa beat Everton 2-0 at Villa Park to secure their first Premier League win since February 2016.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has questioned the decision to bring the Premier League transfer deadline day forward.

Bury owner Steve Dale has agreed to sell the League One club to a London-based consortium, although the club's Football League status is still uncertain.

And WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder says he has 'definite plans' for a future fight in the UK.