WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:28 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says rumours that he will leave after Sunday's north London derby against Arsenal are "stupid".

Chris Smalling has joined Roma on a season-long loan from Manchester United after the Serie A club paid a fee of £2.71m.

Neil Lennon says Celtic are happy to be the underdogs in Sunday's Old Firm match, but does not understand why Rangers are favourites.

Vasiliy Lomachenko has said he "feels at home" in London, ahead of Saturday's world lightweight title fight against Luke Campbell.

James Anderson has been ruled out of the rest of the Ashes series due to calf pain, with Somerset seamer Craig Overton called up for the first time since March 2018.

And Ferrari have dominated the first two practice sessions at the Belgium Grand Prix, as Charles Leclerc headed team-mate Sebastian Vettel in second practice.