Neymar offers to pay £17.7m to PSG to secure Barcelona transfer

There is currently no deal for Neymar to return to Barcelona agreed

Neymar has offered to pay €20m (£17.7m) to Paris Saint-Germain to secure a return to Barcelona, Sky Sports News understands.

But Barcelona have failed to reach any agreement with PSG, with less than 48 hours to go before the transfer window closes in Spain, as the French champions hold firm on their valuation.

Sky Sports News has been told Real Madrid remain interested in signing Neymar, with one official closely involved saying a deal involving Barcelona is "dead".

Neymar moved to Paris in a world-record £200m deal in 2017, but, in July, the 27-year-old told the Ligue 1 champions he wanted to leave after two seasons.

Neymar enjoyed four successful seasons at Barcelona between 2013-17

PSG sporting director Leonardo said on Friday that "no agreement" is in place for the Brazilian to return to his former club.

He said: "Our position on a potential departure of Neymar is clear, everyone knows what we want.

"We got a first written offer on 27 August and we refused it, the conditions didn't suit us.

"There are three days until the end of the transfer window, and for the moment, there is no agreement.

"We're talking a lot, with Neymar in particular. He's an extraordinary player, I didn't know him personally before I came back to Paris.

"He has gone through a lot of things, he's a football star today, and I like him a lot. We have a good relationship with him."

