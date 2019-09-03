WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:10 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

England Women were beaten 2-1 by Norway in their friendly in Bergen as Caroline Graham Hansen's late goal completed a comeback for the hosts.

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has pulled out of the England squad with a back injury.

Sheffield Wednesday are in advanced talks with Lincoln manager Danny Cowley about the vacant managerial position at Hillsborough, Sky Sports understands.

Craig Overton will replace Chris Woakes in the only change to England's side for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

Johanna Konta's hopes of becoming the first British woman to reach the semi-finals at all four Grand Slam events in the Open era were dashed by Elina Svitolina at the US Open on Tuesday.