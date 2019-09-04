WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:31 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Day one of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford ended with Australia 170-3. Steve Smith remains 60 not out at the close of play - in a day interrupted by rain.



A section of the Inter Milan ultras group 'Curva Nord' have claimed that the monkey chants recently aimed at Romelu Lukaku were not meant to be racist.



Tyrone Mings admits an England call-up felt like a world away when playing in non-league while working as a mortgage adviser just seven years ago.



Andy Ruiz Jr has warned Anthony Joshua that he wants more than 15 minutes of fame during their press conference in Saudi Arabia.



And Lewis Hamilton says he has to work even harder to see off the threat of rising stars Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.