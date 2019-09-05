WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:32 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Steve Smith's impressive 211 put Australia in a commanding position going into day three of the fourth Ashes Test against England at Old Trafford. England resume on 23-1, trailing by 474 runs.

The Republic of Ireland fought back to draw 1-1 with Switzerland and remain unbeaten in the European Qualifiers after five games.

Northern Ireland, meanwhile, prepared for their trip to Germany with a 1-0 win over Luxembourg in their friendly in Belfast.

Wales will look to get their European Qualifying campaign back on track tonight as they play Azerbaijan in Cardiff. They currently trail Group E leaders Hungary by six points.

Serena Williams is through to the US Open final after a straight-sets victory over fifth seed Elina Svitolina. She will play 19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu in the final.

Lewis Hamilton has hinted he could finish his career with Mercedes - despite being linked several times in the past with a move to Ferrari.