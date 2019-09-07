WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:30 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

England will resume day four of the fourth Ashes Test on 200-5 thanks to four Josh Hazlewood wickets. They trail Australia by 297 runs.

Scotland suffered a damaging 2-1 home defeat to Russia, leaving them six points adrift of the Euro 2020 qualification places.

Wales beat Azerbaijan 2-1 in Cardiff on Friday night. Gareth Bale was the hero yet again with an 84th-minute headed winner.

Gareth Southgate is not expected to experiment with his side when England play Bulgaria at Wembley tonight. He will leave Mason Mount, James Maddison and Tyrone Mings on the bench.

England thrashed Italy 37-0 in their final Rugby World Cup warm-up, but will be without Mako Vunipola and Jack Nowell for the first two pool games.