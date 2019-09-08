WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:14 Catch up with the latest headlines in our 60-second bulletin Catch up with the latest headlines in our 60-second bulletin

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

England put up a brave fight against Australia as the fourth Ashes Test went right down to the wire.

There was also plenty of drama at Monza - the Italian Grand Prix was one of the races of the season.

It was a memorable Sunday for Charles Leclerc in Italy

One of European golf's most consistent performers had a Sunday to remember in Hamburg.

And two of Europe's big guns maintained their impressive starts to Euro 2020 qualifying.

The NFL season is up and running - and one of the AFC contenders began their campaign with a very impressive win.