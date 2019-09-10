WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:23 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Jadon Sancho scored twice as England beat Kosovo 5-3 in a thrilling Euro 2020 qualifier at St Mary's. Harry Kane scored but also had a penalty saved as England made it a decade unbeaten in qualifying.

Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has been ruled out of action until the end of October with a hip problem. Lo Celso suffered the injury while on international duty with Argentina.

Head coach Justin Langer has denied Steve Smith was mocking Jack Leach by wearing glasses after Australia retained the Ashes. Langer insists the celebrations after the fourth Test were referencing former Australian batsman Chris Rogers instead.

Lewis Hamilton says he would not have backed out of a collision with Charles Leclerc at the Italian Grand Prix - if he wasn't chasing a sixth Formula 1 title. The pair went wheel-to-wheel on the 23rd lap before Leclerc clinched victory.

Catriona Matthew believes captaining Europe to Solheim Cup victory would be her greatest achievement in golf. Matthew won the 2009 Women's British Open but says feels victory at Gleneagles would rank above that success.