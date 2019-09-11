WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:29 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

England cricket captain Joe Root says his side are already planning for the next Ashes series, despite the final Test starting at the Oval today.

Raheem Sterling was the target of alleged racist abuse from a Bulgaria fan during England's Euro 2020 qualifier at Wembley and manager Gareth Southgate fears his players could be subjected to more racial abuse when they face Bulgaria away in Sofia.

Vincent Kompany's testimonial ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Eithad. Martin Petrov and Benjani scored for the Manchester City Legends team, while Robbie Keane and Robin van Persie got the goals for the Premier League All-Stars.

FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy has been named as the PGA Tour Player of the Year for a third time. The 30-year-old beat world No 1 Brooks Koepka to the title, after registering three victories during an impressive 2019.

Tyson Fury insists he has trained as hard for his upcoming fight against Sweden's Otto Wallin on Saturday as he did for his world heavyweight title fight against Deontay Wilder.