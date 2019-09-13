WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:21 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Jos Buttler will look to build on his 64 not out to help England reach a competitive score on day two of the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval. Buttler and Jack Leach remain at the crease with England 271-8.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has warned David de Gea that he is not irreplaceable at the club. De Gea will be out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Wayne Rooney believes England's 'Golden Generation' could have "won everything" if they had worked under a manager like Pep Guardiola. Rooney played in six major tournaments with England but never progressed past the quarter-final stage.

Ryan Kent claims he was lied to over his future this summer, before being eventually allowed to move to Rangers from Liverpool. Kent rejoined Rangers on the final day of the Scottish transfer window.

Andy Murray believes he can return to the level of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer within the next five months. The former world No 1 won his first two matches on his return to singles action at the Challenger Tour event in Mallorca last month.