WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Jofra Archer took six wickets to help England establish a significant first-innings lead over Australia after day two of the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval.

London Broncos have been relegated from the Super League after losing a decisive clash with Wakefield Trinity, who secured their top-flight status with the 19-10 victory.

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has been ruled out until at least the New Year after undergoing knee surgery following the injury he sustained against Brighton before the international break.

Derby's winless streak in the Sky Bet Championship was extended to six games as they drew 1-1 with Cardiff at Pride Park.

Team Europe were left frustrated despite earning a one-point lead on the opening day of the Solheim Cup as a late rally from the USA prevented the hosts from securing a greater advantage at Gleneagles.