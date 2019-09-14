WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:22 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Newly-promoted Norwich beat Premier League champions Manchester City 3-2 at Carrow Road, ending their unbeaten league run dating back to January, despite having eight players out injured.

Liverpool's lead at the top of the table now stands at five points after Sadio Mane scored twice at Anfield to inspire a 3-1 comeback win over Newcastle.

Manchester United have returned to the top four after ending Leicester's unbeaten start to the season with a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford scored from the penalty spot.

Celtic won away at Hamilton Academical, while Rangers earned a hard-fought three points at home to Livingston after going a goal down.

A dominant England are closing in on a win in the fifth and final Ashes Test as they look to tie the series 2-2, ending day three at The Oval 382 ahead of Australia.

Europe and USA will head into the final day of the 16th Solheim Cup with the scores level at 8-8.