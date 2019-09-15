WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:26 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

England ensured the Ashes series ended 2-2 after dismissing Australia for 263 on day four at The Oval to complete a 135-run victory in the final Test after being held up by Matthew Wade.

Suzann Pettersen and Bronte Law held their nerve in the final stages of the 16th Solheim Cup to snatch a remarkable 14½-13½ victory for Europe at Gleneagles.

Arsenal threw away a 2-0 lead at Watford through defensive errors as Quique Sanchez Flores' side earned a 2-2 draw in the first game of his second spell.

Callum Wilson took advantage of an abysmal defensive performance from Everton to score twice in a 3-1 Premier League home win for Bournemouth on Sunday.

Leeds left it late at Barnsley but returned to the top of the Championship with a hard-fought 2-0 victory at Oakwell.

Garry Monk won his first game in charge of Sheffield Wednesday, beating Huddersfield - and fellow new manager Danny Cowley - 2-0 in the Sky Bet Championship.