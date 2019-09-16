WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:18 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

West Ham survived the second-half dismissal of Arthur Masuaku to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to three games with a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa on Monday Night Football.

David de Gea has signed a new contract at Manchester United until 2023, which includes an option for a further year.

Liverpool are sweating on the fitness of Andy Robertson for their Champions League group-stage game with Napoli.

Former Test spinner Monty Panesar thinks England's victory against Australia at The Oval may have rescued Joe Root from the sack.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled quarterback Ben Roethlisberger out for the rest of the season after confirming he needs surgery on his injured right elbow.