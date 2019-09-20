WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:29 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Eddie Jones has named his strongest side available for England's opening World Cup match against Tonga on Sunday. Anthony Watson comes in for Joe Cokanasiga and Courtney Lawes is picked ahead of George Kruis in the second row.

Keith Earls and Rob Kearney are out of Ireland's opener with Scotland on Sunday through injury. Andrew Conway and Jordan Larmour replace them.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he's already started new contract talks with Mason Greenwood after the 17-year-old scored the winner for Manchester United against Astana in the Europa League.

Rangers paid tribute to former captain Fernando Ricksen at Ibrox, after he passed away on Wednesday following a six-year battle with motor neurone disease

Sheyi Ojo scored the only goal to beat Feyenoord.